FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – If you haven’t fallen victim yourself, you’ve probably seen surveillance videos of porch pirates snatching up packages delivered to peoples’ homes.

According to the Package Theft report, theft of packages has grown 23% over the past 12 months. In a list of ten metro areas with the most package theft, Fresno came in at number eight.

Clovis didn’t crack the list but Lieutenant Jim Koch says since more people have started shopping online, Clovis police have noticed an increase in package theft.

“It’s very unfortunate this time of year we do see an increase in package thefts. We like to suggest that people pay attention to when they’re going to expect their deliveries and have a plan,” he said.

In the instance you’re out of town while packages are being delivered, Koch suggests communicating with your neighbors or having the package delivered to a store instead.

“There are businesses that allow packages to be delivered there, or have good communication with your friends or neighbors,” he said.

If you’re shopping on Amazon, consider delivering your package to an Amazon hub locker which requires a six-digit pickup code sent in your order confirmation email.

If you do fall victim to package theft, Koch says surveillance videos are a huge help to police when looking for a suspect.

“It’s also nice when we get real-time information when theft is occurring. A lot of times people are watching their cameras from away from home, they’ll see a theft, and then they’re able to contact us right away,” he added.

Depending on the value of what’s delivered, people who steal packages can face felony charges.