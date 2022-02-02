Owners will now face fines for messes on private property in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – City leaders say they’re cracking down on owners who do not take care of their private property.

A newly approved amendment to the city’s unlawful dumping will allow the city to fine private property owners for abatement and cleanup if their property is a mess.

Lucy Sanchez is the property manager for Victoria Park Apartments, located on private property in northwest Fresno.

“It does have an odor to it in the summer, it’s noisy when you have homeless encampments here,” says Sanchez.

She says she’s fed up with all the trash, dumping, and dangerous activity that happens near the complex.

“I’m the one that usually calls and reports the homeless encampment, violence that happens on this property, there’s been drugs, there’s been all kinds of stuff,” says Sanchez.

City leaders say the private property has been cleaned up regularly and there are plenty of other private properties in Fresno in similar conditions.

“Now it’s time to make sure our property owners are doing their part to maintain their properties,” says Councilmember Miguel Arias.

A newly approved amendment will now give property owners 10 days to clean up their private property instead of 30 days.

“If they don’t, the city code enforcement team will clean it for them and send them the full tax bill for cleaning up their property,” says Arias.

Councilmember Miguel Arias says cleanup costs can get as high as 60,000 dollars if there are homeless encampments involved.

Until now, taxpayers would foot the bill.

“ This is one of the most important initiatives that we will work on this year to make sure that we keep our neighborhoods free and clean from public health hazards,” says Councilmember Luis Chavez.