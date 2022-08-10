CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A pet owner has been cited after he was caught leaving his dogs in a hot SUV, Clovis police say.

On Wednesday, officers and Clovis Animal Services responded to the area of Clovis and Herndon avenues, where authorities say two dogs were found locked inside a hot SUV with its windows cracked open less than an inch.

Officials say the dogs were panting heavily, but they didn’t appear to be in serious condition.

Officers attempted to open the vehicle without any luck, but employees from a nearby store helped them find the owner within minutes.

Clovis Police Department

The owner unlocked the doors and the Animal Services officers checked the condition of both dogs. Officials say that the temperature inside the vehicle was 107 degrees.

Both dogs were taken to the Animal Services truck, received water, and enjoyed the A/C in the vehicle, then were returned to the owner.

The owner was cited for not taking proper care of the dogs which is considered a misdemeanor in the Clovis Municipal Code, according to Clovis police.