FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — An overturned vehicle caused traffic to slow near the intersection of Marks and Herndon avenues in northwest Fresno Monday.

First responders on the scene have closed off two eastbound lanes of Herndon avenue as crews work to clear the scene.

There is no word on injuries related to the crash or what caused the incident. This is a developing story, stay with YourCentralValley.com for more information.