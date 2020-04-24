Overturned garbage truck closes northbound Hwy 99 off-ramp to Hwy 190 in Tulare County

TIPTON, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — The northbound Highway 99 off-ramp to Highway 190 is closed Friday afternoon due to an overturned garbage truck, authorities said.

Tulare County Fire Department said they responded to a report of a traffic collision, near Tipton for a garbage truck on its side, with only one minor injury reported.

Authorities say the ramp will be closed as crews work to clear it up.

