Southbound 99 closed north of Chowchilla after overturned big rig spills fuel all over freeway

UPDATE: Caltrans expects southbound 99 to be reopened at approximately 5 p.m.

CHOWCHILLA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Southbound Highway 99 just north of Chowchilla is expected to be closed for the next 12 to 24 hours after a big rig carrying fuel overturned and spilled its contents all over the roadway early Saturday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Traffic slowing down on southbound Highway 99 just north of the crash. (Courtesy of Caltrans)

The crash occurred around 1:15 a.m. when a van collided with a big rig carrying approximately 7,500 gallons of gasoline, causing it to overturn and block all southbound lanes of the freeway just north of Road 15.

The CHP reported that the big rig driver was able to limp out of the vehicle. Fire crews from Cal Fire Madera County responded to crash, including two engines and a hazmat unit.

MADERA COUNTY, Update: Southbound 99 remains closed just north of Chowchilla at this time. Traffic is being detoured off at Chowchilla Boulevard, back-up is approximately 2 miles. Expect delays in the area. ETO approximately 5:00pm. pic.twitter.com/Z3r6DTA1rM — Caltrans District 6 (@CaltransDist6) November 2, 2019

The CHP said the spilled fuel caused asphalt erosion on the freeway and Caltrans is working on securing a contractor for removing and repaving 100 feet of asphalt across both southbound lanes.

Traffic is currently being diverted to Chowchilla Boulevard. Motorists are encouraged to use alternative routes.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.