Overturned big rig closes section of Highway 99 in Tulare

TULARE, California (KSEE/KGPE) — An overturned big rig has closed a portion of Highway 99 in Tulare on Thursday, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Northbound Highway 99 is closed at Tulare Avenue.

Traffic is backed up for roughly four miles, CHP said.

CHP is asking drivers to use an alternate route.

There is no ETA for the highway to reopen.

No other information was immediately available.

