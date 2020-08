COALINGA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — An overturned big rig has closed Highway 198 on Wednesday near Coalinga.

The highway linking the Valley to the Central Coast is closed in both directions at Firestone Avenue, Caltrans said. Officials have no estimate as to when the route will reopen and urge travelers to seek alternate routes.

COALINGA AREA: Due to an overturned big rig, State Route 198 is closed in both directions of travel starting at Firestone Avenue.



No ETO at this time. Seek alternate routes.@ChpCoalinga @CaltransD5 pic.twitter.com/gUJgQ4vUot — Caltrans District 6 (@CaltransDist6) August 26, 2020

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.