FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Drivers can expect delays along northbound Highway 99 as Caltrans begins overnight road work Thursday night, Caltrans announced.

Officials say the scheduled project will replace concrete slabs and other concrete works along Highway 99 from Jensen to Tulare Avenues.

Beginning Thursday, the number one and two lanes of northbound traffic will be closed from 2:30 a.m. to 6:30 a.m.

Then on Friday, the same lanes will be closed from 8 p.m. till Saturday morning at 6:30 a.m.

On the projected last day, Saturday, all northbound traffic will be detoured at Ventura Avenue and then brought back on at Fresno Street from 12:30 a.m. to 1:45 a.m.

Caltrans says there will be detour signs in place for guidance and advises that closures may continue for longer periods of time depending on uncontrollable events that may occur, such as weather.