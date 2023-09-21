FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) – To help as many pets as possible go from shelter kennels to the couches of loving homes, the BISSELL Pet Foundation is hosting its Fall National “Empty the Shelters” reduced-fee adoption event.

Animal shelters say they are in crisis due to increased owner surrenders and stray intakes, spiking post-pandemic euthanasia rates across the country. Valley Animal Center is taking part in the nationwide event to help find pets homes.

From October 1 to 15, BISSELL Pet Foundation will sponsor reduced adoption fees at more than 345 shelters in 42 states, including Valley Animal Center.

Adopters can save a life and bring home spayed/neutered, vaccinated pets available for adoption for just $50 or less.

“Our nation’s animal shelters are facing an overcrowding crisis unlike anything we have experienced in more than a decade. The devastating increase in owner surrenders and stray intakes has left tens of thousands of socialized, house-trained, and leash-trained pets desperate to find a home,” said Cathy Bissell, Founder of BISSELL Pet Foundation.

Valley Animal Shelter is located at 3934 N Hayston Ave Fresno, CA 93726. Adoption hours are Wednesday through Friday from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.