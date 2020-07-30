Over half of Fresno Fire’s resources battle large blaze on Belmont Avenue

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – A large structure fire in Fresno required a response from over half of the fire department’s resources as crews worked to extinguish the flames Wednesday evening.

At around 8 p.m., crews were called out to a fire at 1445 E. Belmont Avenue for reports of a structure fire with piles of fires outside.

According to the Fresno Fire Department, there was heavy fire behind a tire shop and flames had spread to nearby homeless encampments. A pile of tires behind the business was also on fire, producing a large plume of black smoke. The blaze was eventually brought under control.

“I’m happy to report our firefighters did a great job stopping this fire,” said Fresno Fire’s Shane Brown.

Crews report minimal damage to the tire shop and no injuries were reported.

According to investigators, a witness says they saw someone start the fire. It is believed that the suspect is in custody.

Posts on the fire department’s Twitter feed showed crews from other parts of Fresno were asked to move stations to cover the units responding. A total of 45 firefighters were on the scene.

Fresno Fire Department says the incident was the fourth working structure of the day.

Third alarm fire has over half of the city resources committed to a fire on Belmont Avenue, Engine 18 has been moved from Bullard and Grantland to Station 9 in the Tower District to cover pic.twitter.com/xj7cHp2BcI — Fresno Fire PIO (@FresnoFire) July 30, 2020

