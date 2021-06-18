Over 60 firefighters battle blaze next to Hwy 99 in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Over 60 firefighters are battling a large fire in south Fresno that started Friday evening.

At around 6:00 p.m., crews responded to the area of Cedar Avenue and Highway 99.

According to Fresno Fire Department, the size of the blaze meant that medical aid service was suspended and various engines based around the city have been relocated to other stations. Approximately three-quarters of the department is engaged in this incident.

Officials say that off-duty personnel are also being recalled to add more staffing availability.

Crews ask that residents avoid the area where the fire is burning.