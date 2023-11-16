FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KGPE) -A $530,500 grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety (OTS) has been awarded to the Fresno County District Attorney’s Office to fund the specialized prosecution team that handles alcohol and drug-impaired driving cases.

The award was announced earlier this month.

“Fresno County has a zero-tolerance policy for those that choose to drive under the influence.

This grant will allow us to hold to account the most egregious offenders,” said Fresno County

District Attorney Lisa Smittcamp. “As we approach the holidays, I want to encourage all who

participate in the festivities to utilize ridesharing services or have a designated driver. Please

do your part to save lives.”

The DA’s office says the specialized prosecution team is partnered with the statewide Traffic Safety Resource Prosecutor Training Program (TSRP) to provide training to other prosecutors and investigators and to collaborate with other law enforcement agencies in developing best practices for handling and managing driving under the influence (DUI) cases.

This is the 20th year the Fresno County District Attorney’s Office has received funding from the California Office of Traffic Safety for a specialized DUI prosecution program. The DA says the number of cases reviewed by the DUI unit increased from 179 during 2022, to 346 cases in 2023, including all cases involving injury or death to a victim.

According to the DA, the cases reviewed include 26 DUI drug cases, 22 DUI combined alcohol and drug cases, and 23 DUI cases involving deaths.