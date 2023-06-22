(KTXL) — The 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup begins in less than one month in New Zealand.

On Wednesday, The United States Women’s National Team unveiled the roster of players it will be sending to Australia and New Zealand on July 20.

At first glance, this roster may seem like nothing more than one full of NWSL All-Stars and former All-Americans. One that is fully capable of winning its fifth World Cup title in team history.

But further investigation into this roster reveals another connection that ties almost the entire USWNT roster together: The state of California.

• Six players on the USWNT currently play for an NSWL team in California.

• Eight out of 23 players on the USWNT were born in the state of California.

• Twelve out of 23 players for the USWNT attended or committed to a college in California.

Below is a list of the USWNT players and their connections to the Golden State.

Naomi Girma

Birthplace: San Jose, California (Santa Clara County)

College: Stanford University, majoring in symbolic systems. She is currently getting her master’s degree from Stanford in Management Science and Engineering

NSWL Team: San Diego Wave FC

Position: Defender

Notable accomplishments: First-ever player to win both Rookie of the Year and Defender of the Year in NSWL. Won an NCAA Championship with Stanford in 2019.

Savannah Demelo

Birthplace: Bellflower, California (Los Angeles County)

College: USC, majoring in Health and Human Sciences

NSWL Team: Louisville FC

Position: Midfielder

Notable accomplishments: Awarded All-Pac-12 and All-American honors while at USC.

Ashley Sanchez

Birthplace: Monrovia, California (Los Angeles County)

College: UCLA, majoring in political science

NSWL Team: Washington Spirit

Position: Midfielder

Notable accomplishments: All-American selection at UCLA

Alex Morgan

Birthplace: Diamond Bar, California (Los Angeles County)

College: UC Berkeley, majoring in political economy

NSWL Team: San Diego Wave FC

Position: Forward

Notable accomplishments: Won 2022 NSWL Golden Boot (awarded to the league’s top scorer) for San Diego FC, scoring 15 goals in 17 games. Currently ranked fifth all-time in goals scored for the USWNT.

Megan Rapinoe

Birthplace: Redding, California (Shasta County)

College: University of Portland, majoring in sociology

NSWL Team: OL Reign

Position: Forward

Notable accomplishments: Ranked 10th all-time in goals scored for the USWNT. Only soccer player ever and the sixth female athlete to be awarded a Presidential Medal of Freedom(received the award from President Joe Biden on July 7, 2022).

Trinity Rodman

Birthplace: Laguna Niguel, California (Orange County) (Dennis Rodman’s daughter)

College: Washington State University, never played a game because the 2020 season was canceled due to COVID-19

NSWL Team: Washington Spirit

Position: Forward

Notable accomplishments: Selected No. 2 overall by the Washington Spirit in the 2021 NSWL Draft as an 18-year-old. Won the 2021 NSWL Championship as a member of the Washington Spirit.

Lynn Williams

Birthplace: Fresno, California (Fresno County)

College: Pepperdine University, majoring in psychology

NSWL Team: NJ/NY Gotham FC

Position: Forward

Notable accomplishments: Pepperdine’s first-ever All-American selection. Currently has the most goals for an American in NSWL history.

Alyssa Thompson

Birthplace: Studio City, California (Los Angeles County)

College: Committed to Stanford at 15 years old, but de-committed to go pro.

NSWL Team: Angel City FC

Position: Forward

Notable accomplishments: Youngest selection in NSWL history at 18 years old. Selected No. 1 overall by Angel City FC.

Julie Ertz

Birthplace: Mesa, Arizona

College: Santa Clara University, majoring in communications

NSWL Team: Angel City FC

Position: Midfielder

Notable accomplishments: Awarded All-American honors while attending Santa Clara University. 2014 NSWL Rookie of the Year.

Alana Cook

Birthplace: Far Hills, New Jersey

College: Stanford University, majoring in symbolic systems

NSWL Team: OL Reign

Position: Defender

Notable accomplishments: Team captain, All-American, NCAA Champion in her time at Stanford.

Sofia Huerta

Birthplace: Boise, Idaho

College: Santa Clara University, majoring in communications

NSWL Team: OL Reign

Position: Defender

Notable accomplishments: First player from the state of Idaho to appear in a match for the USWNT. Awarded All-American and All-Conference honors as a forward at Santa Clara University.

Kelley O’Hara

Birthplace: Fayetteville, Georgia

College: Stanford University, majoring in science, technology, and society with a focus on environmental engineering

NSWL Team: NJ/NY Gotham FC

Position: Defender

Notable accomplishments: Won a championship with FC Gold Pride, a Bay Area team from the WPS. Won the Hermann Trophy at Stanford (awarded to college soccer’s top player)

Sophia Smith

Birthplace: Windsor, Colorado

College: Stanford University

NSWL Team: Portland Thorns FC

Position: Forward

Notable accomplishments: NSWL 2022 Champion, NSWL 2022 Championship Game MVP, youngest NSWL MVP in league history at 22 (awarded in 2022), Single-season record holder for most goals (14) in a season for Portland Thorns FC, 2019 NCAA Champion

Andi Sullivan

Birthplace: Lorton, Virginia

College: Stanford University, majoring in symbolic systems

NSWL Team: Washington Spirit

Position: Midfielder

Accomplishments: Team captain, NCAA Champion, Hermann Trophy winner in her time at Stanford. 2021 NSWL Champion.

The USWNT is coming off its fourth World Cup championship in 2019 and is looking to win its fifth WC title in team history.

The FIFA Women’s World Cup, which happens every four years, starts on July 20 with a match between New Zealand and Norway at Eden Park in New Zealand.

Following that match will be Australia, who is sharing hosting duties with New Zealand this year, kicking off against the Republic of Ireland in Stadium Australia.