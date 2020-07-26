Over 50 churches involved in Sanger worship protest to speak out on COVID-19 restrictions

SANGER, Calif. (KGPE) — Over 50 churches were involved in a worship protest in Sanger Saturday morning.

Organizers say the protest was a way to show their disappointment over Gov. Gavin Newsom’s recent order to ban singing and indoor services inside churches due to the rising cases of COVID-19.

The protest started at a church on 9th and Bethel Avenues and ended at a site where another church will be built.

“We feel that our religious liberties are being challenged and that we need, as Christians, to stand up and fight for our right to worship our God as we’ve been called to,” Associate pastor with The Upper Room Church, Bryan Price said.

Price says it’s too hot in the Valley to hold services outside and says churches are just as essential as grocery stores and other businesses that are still open.

