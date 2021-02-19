Over 400 doses a day promised at new Reedley College COVID-19 vaccine site

REEDLEY, California (KGPE) – A new COVID-19 vaccine site run by OptumServe opened up to the public Friday at Reedley college. The public can visit OptumServe’s website to sign up.

Starting next week, on Wednesdays through Saturdays from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m., the vaccine site will be able to administer 420 doses a day.

For rural Central Valley residents, a convenient location makes all the difference. Ina and Roger Heinrichs of Kingsburg were two of the 100 people vaccinated at Reedley College during the soft launch on Friday.

“I’m feeling fine, no pain or anything,” Ina said.

“It’s nothing, it’s like getting a flu shot,” Roger said.

Reedley College’s president says the school has worked for months with public health officials to make this a reality.

“Having a vaccine clinic in combination with the others that are spread around the rural areas is very impactful because it’s going to help us get our economy back and help get our students back in classrooms,” said Dr. Jerry Buckley.

Also at the clinic’s opening was local Assemblymember Joaquin Arambula, who represents Reedley and much of Fresno County. He was with Gov. Gavin Newsom last week when the state officially announced the creation of the Reedley site.

Dr. Arambula says this site represents the state’s efforts to reach all corners of the state when distributing vaccines.

“We’ve had many a conversation with the administration about the need for us to focus on equity,” Arambula said. “And I think it is important for us to continue that conversation so we can receive the necessary vaccines.”

For Roger and Ina Heinrichs, they encourage anyone eligible to get vaccinated.

“I’d say get it,” Ina said “Anything we can do to help not get this thing.”

According to OptumServe, the clinic will be open for at least the next month.