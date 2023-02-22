FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) – Tuesday’s strong winds blew over trees and branches that knocked out power lines, power poles, and even some transformers. According to PG&E, over 33,000 customers were affected by the power outages.

Lots of homes and businesses were without power Tuesday night and PG&E says they are now expected to be fully restored by Thursday morning.

“Yesterday in particular it began to strengthen before it arrived. Almost double our forecasted impacts,” said Denny Boyles, a spokesperson for PG&E.

They say the storm was stronger than they expected.

“We did have some customers, several thousands of customers without power overnight, just because the repairs took that long,” he said.

An outage map showing Fresno just hours after the winds started to pick up, shows all of those areas affected.

Areas in orange, yellow, and green are customers without power. Almost a day later, a large portion of the outages has been fixed.

“We use a system during large events where we try to restore the greatest number of customers first, which means customers that have access issues or that customer at the end of a line might take a little bit longer,” said Boyles.

As crews are rushing to repair poles and restore power, they are also preparing for the next storm, not too far away.

“Forecast for the next one shows a lot more moisture which is of concern to us. Potential for more rain, brief periods of heavy rainfall, and its the snow that could be an issue, especially for the foothill and mountain communities.”

PG&E estimates just over 400,000 customers total, in their entire system, were affected by the outages.

No injuries have been reported from power outages or downed power poles.