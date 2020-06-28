Over 3,000 people affected by power outage in northeast Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — About 3,124 people are affected by a power outage in northeast Fresno Saturday afternoon.

According to the Pacific Gas and Electric Company website, the cause of the outage is unknown.

The electrical outage started at 7:45 p.m. and the estimated time for restoration is about 11:15 p.m.

PG&E has assigned a crew to assess the outage.

