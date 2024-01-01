VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Over 300 people walked and ran in benefit of the Police Activities League (PAL), a free, after-school, program for kids on New Year’s Day, the Visalia Police Department said.

Police say 325 runners came from near and far on Monday morning to run in the annual Visalia Police Activities League – PAL 5K Resolution Run in Downtown Visalia.

Officers say proceeds from the run will help Visalia PAL raise funds to send 60 kids from the community to PAL Honor Camp, a week-long camp, that will allow students grades five to 12 to experience exciting outdoor activities.

“A lot of other kids they’re in the streets and it’s a good way to take them out and have family and a community they could lean on and support them,” said Allinay Ortiz, one of the participants.

The free, long-week summer camp is set to start in June 2024.