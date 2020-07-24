Over 22,000 illegal marijuana plants found during search warrant in Merced County

Merced, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Merced Police Department along with Homeland Security eradicated 22,916 illegal marijuana plants and 330 pounds of finished and packaged products during a search warrant in Merced County, authorities say.

Merced County Code Enforcement and Environmental Health say they were notified of the search warrant locations due to the dangerous chemicals and electrical hazards found on the properties.

Sheriff Warnke says it is illegal to grow marijuana outdoors in Merced County –and wants to remind the public that you may legally possess six marijuana plants per residence and may only grow indoors.

