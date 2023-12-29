FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A $223,130 grant has been received by the City of Fresno Parks, After School, Recreation and Community Services (PARCS) Department to support its Bicycle and Pedestrian Safety program, officials announced on Friday.

Officials say the grant will allow the department to promote safe practices for pedestrians and bicyclists and provide education about the importance of sharing the road.

“People should feel safe to walk, run, and ride their bicycles in the city of Fresno, and proper education is key to making that goal a reality,” said Mayor Jerry Dyer. “I’m thankful to our partners at the California Office of Traffic Safety for their investment in Fresno, and I know this funding will help save lives.”

“Everyone deserves a safe environment to travel, regardless of how people get to places,” said OTS Director Barbara Rooney. “The safety of people walking and biking on our roads is a high priority. Education plays a pivotal role in creating a strong road safety culture that prioritizes traffic safety, especially for our most vulnerable road users.”

Officials say the funds will support a variety of activities focused on bicycle and pedestrian safety, including:

Bicycle training courses that educated youth on safe riding behaviors.

Helmet fitting inspections and distribution of helmets to those in need.

Community and school education presentations.

Community bike rides that encourage and teach riders safe riding skills.

Pop-up events that promote the importance of visibility on roads with safety equipment such as reflective armbands/leg bands and bicycle headlights/taillights.

Distribute safety equipment.

Distribute crossing guard kits to local schools.

Officials say the grant program will run through September 2024. The grant has been provided by the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.