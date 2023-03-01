MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – PG&E’s spokesperson said as of Wednesday roughly 21,000 people were without power in the provider’s ‘Yosemite Division’.

Most of those customers were in the Oakhurst, Mariposa, and Coarsegold areas.

Wednesday snow moved to blanket the heart of Oakhurst, visible throughout the day, unlike the earlier storms.

Even lower-elevation communities like Coarsegold were still covered in snow throughout much of the day Wednesday.

For those in Oakhurst, and higher elevation communities, people were trapped without power, but the community continued to come together in a time of chaos and desperation.

Like on the road towards Bass Lake, where in one community neighbors stepped up to help neighbors.

“I’ve been up since 5 a.m. every morning. It’s been like 22 degrees outside according to my thermometer. We fire up the machines, we get the skiploader, get the skidsteer out, and we’ve been plowing the roads,” said Eric Osuna, an Oakhurst resident leading the charge to help in his neighborhood.

Osuna is a retired Marine Staff Sergeant who now owns American Forestry Services, a company with a specialty in landscaping, snow clearing, and more.

When he saw his neighborhood in trouble, he knew he had to spring into action with his equipment and expertise.

On Wednesday Osuna said he and his team, as well as some other neighbors, had cleared out roughly 20 trees.

A former Marine on a mission to assist those in need, free of charge no less.

“I’m on day five sir,” he told me. “I’m on maybe six hours of sleep. My lady’s lost her mind. But no, the community needs it. I’m trying to help out everyone I can,” he added.

He and his neighbors were without power, and many in the area ran low on supplies no longer accessible to them.

“A few of the neighbors called me, let me know they’re out of gas, out of wood. So we’ve been dropping wood off in the bucket, and then we’ve been plowing our way through,” said Osuna.

As for when power could be completely restored to the tens of thousands without it in the area, PG&E’s spokesman said even with all the crews and specialized equipment in the world, there’s no simple answer to when everyone will get the lights back on.

“There’s times, even with all that equipment, it’s not safe to send crews in, or using that equipment means restoration takes a little bit longer… what we’re really hopeful for is, we expect better conditions over the next couple days and that’ll let us make up a lot of this ground,” said Denny Boyles, PG&E spokesman for the Central Valley.

Boyles said the storms have downed plenty of live wires, and that if you see any stay away, call 911, and report it to PG&E.