Over 20,000 Clovis Unified students are now back for in-person tuition

FRESNO, California (KGPE) – More local children are back in the classroom. On Tuesday, Clovis Unified welcomed their seventh through 12th-grade students, a little more than 7,500 students to join the 14,000 students already receiving in-person tuition.

Clovis Unified Superintendent Eimear O’Farrell said about half of their student population have chosen in-person learning. By the end of the week, Clovis Unified will have around 22,000 students on campus.

“We have learned a lot from returning our almost 10,000 elementary school students and about 1400 secondary students before the holidays, so we have multiple layers of safety,” said O’Farrell.

O’Farrell said they conduct temperature checks and health screenings before any student steps on campus, along with enforcing their mask policy.

“Putting into place all of the health and safety measures that are necessary and make us confident to move forward for our community and our kids,” said Clovis Unified’s Kelly Avants.

Avants said with the new a.m. – p.m. hybrid model, students are not overcrowded on campus and have enough room for social distancing.

“Ultimately you are talking about 600 to 650 kids that are on a campus that was built to house 2,300 to 3,000,” said Avants.

For students not yet comfortable with in-person learning, the school district continues to offer an online option.

“We have the full Clovis Connect, which is an online curriculum that still has synchronous teachers where you have educators who hold their classes online,” said Avants.