FILE – In this Jan. 14, 2019, file photo, Pacific Gas & Electric vehicles are parked at the PG&E Oakland Service Center in Oakland, Calif. (AP Photo/Ben Margot, File)

MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Just over 2,000 customers are without power in Madera County, according to an update from PG&E on Monday.

The outage was first reported around 8:45 a.m. and affected 2070 customers.

The cause of the outage is undetermined. The estimated time of power being restored is 6:00 p.m.