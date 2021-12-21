Over 1,400 customers without power in Clovis

CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Over 1,400 customers are without power in Clovis on Tuesday, following an outage that started shortly before 5:00 p.m., according to PG&E’s online outage tracker.

PG&E officials report that an equipment malfunction was responsible for the outage, which impacted 1,447 customers in total. Power is expected to be restored around 7:45 p.m.

#TrafficAlert – A @PGE4Me power outage is affecting traffic signals in the area of Clovis/Barstow and Clovis/Shaw.



Avoid the area or expect delays in the area as crews work to restore power. Use non-working 🚦 as a 4-way 🛑 and use caution. pic.twitter.com/y1rvgk97ww — City of Clovis, CA (@CityofClovisCA) December 22, 2021

Clovis city officials add that the outage has impacted traffic signals at the intersections of Clovis and Shaw avenues, and at Clovis and Barstow avenues. Drivers are advised to treat any non-working traffic signals as a four-way stop and use caution when behind the wheel.