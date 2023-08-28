VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – In the City of Visalia, 55 cars from Kia and 40 from Hyundai have been stolen this year with simple tools, thanks in large part to a how-to video on TikTok.

Five people, including three 16-year-olds, were arrested this weekend attempting to add more cars to that list.

Together they smashed through the window of a Kia Sorento before they tore through the steering wheel column looking to start the ignition.

But they were caught by a neighbor nearby in the 1200 block of West Clinton Court.

Just before, they botched an attempt to steal a Hyundai up the road in the 2900 block of North Giddings Street.

“Make sure that everyone locks their doors, remove all keys from the inside of the car, remove any valuables, make sure you close your windows. If you could park in a well-lit area, that would be great,” said Liz Jones, public information officer for Visalia Police and Fire Department.

Police say each of the juveniles arrested were from Tulare. Each was arrested multiple times in the past for car theft.

But for owners of certain Hyundai and Kia cars from 2011 to 2021 there are solutions, one of which is a free recall to fix the problem.

“95% of the fix is a software update. The actual update itself probably takes seven minutes. Six or seven minutes. So, it’s a matter of getting your car in, getting it loaded in the bay, getting it plugged in, getting the update, getting you out,” said Patrick Beck, dealer principal for Visalia Hyundai.

The update is done over a simple Bluetooth connection, and forces thieves to have the keys in the ignition in order to steal the car.

Beck, however, said there are nearly 600 Hyundai cars that need the recall in Visalia alone. Only over 100 have gotten it.

In the Central Valley, over 13,000 Hyundais need the fix.

We reached out to multiple Kia dealers, but they did not get back with their statistics.

The most difficult part? Tracking down owners can be tough.

“These recalls go back as far as 2011. If a car has changed owners, and the new owner did not put their car into their name through the Hyundai system by contacting the Hyundai dealer, they’re not getting the notice,” said Beck.

If you want to see if your car is affected, you can call Hyundai at +1 (800) 633-5151 or Kia at +1 (800) 333-4542.

Additionally, you can enter your VIN, or Vehicle Identification Number, on the Hyundai or Kia websites.