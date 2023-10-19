FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A project has been approved in Fresno to repair Highway 198 as part of a $3.7 billion funding that the California Transportation Commission (CTC) approved for projects along the state, officials announced on Thursday.

The project, Fresno 198 Culver Rehab, will repair, replace, and reline numerous culverts along Highway 198 from 0.51 miles east of the Monterey County Line to 1.7 miles west of Firestone Avenue.

Officials say more than $2.3 billion is from the federal Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Ac of 2021 (IIJA), the bulk of which is going to over 600 cities, counties, and regional agencies to improve bridges, travel times, and air quality, as well as increase highway and rail safety.

Nearly $169 million in funding is from Senate Bill (SB) 1, the Road Repair and Accountability Act of 2017.

According to officials, the full funding allocation for the Fresno 198 Culver Rehab project will be $12 million. The IIJA funding allocation will be $10.6 million, and the SB1 funding allocation of $321,000.

Other projects that the CTC approved include: