Anayh Acevedo, who lives in Lindsay, says her four-year-old son Jesiah has been dealing with issues with his blood ever since he was born.

While still officially undiagnosed, she says doctors at Valley Children’s Hospital said it is likely he has a very rare and severe form of anemia.

“His hemoglobin dropped so we had to get another transfusion, I think we tried that three times, two to three times, and they said I think it’s time to talk about our last option, which is the bone marrow transplant, which essentially is his life-saving procedure,” she recalled.

She says he’s been getting extremely high doses of steroids for his entire life- and continuing would be hard on his health.

“It’s so hard to watch him go there, or we get to Valley Children’s and he’s screaming and crying he doesn’t want to go in, he already knows the route to the hospital,” she said.

Now they’re looking forward to getting the transplant up at Stanford’s hospital in March. She says they’ve matched with donors before, but have been back on the waitlist several times.

However, insurance isn’t covering all of the treatment, causing Acevedo to work three jobs a day. She’ll go from her teaching job with the Visalia Unified School District, to a tutoring job, to teaching adult night school to end the day. Still, she says it won’t be enough.

Her friends started a GoFundMe, allowing her to focus on being Jesiah’s mom when he undergoes the transplant so that they have money to live on while in Palo Alto.

“I will be eternally grateful forever, this has been such a lift off of my shoulders, to think about what I’m going to do when I live over there when I’m there to be his caregiver. What I do have is job protection, but I don’t have pay protection.”

Still, with over $11,000 she says what she wants the most are prayers.

“All I’ve told him is that we are going to go to the hospital, for a while, and that he’s going to feel so much better. And he says ‘yay’ and he goes like this,” she said, giving a smile and a thumbs up.

She also says many of her coworkers have donated their paid time off and sick days to her so she can still get paid while not at work.