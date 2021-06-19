Over 10,000 homes without power across Central Valley

FRESNO COUNTY, California. (KSEE/KGPE) – Thousands of PG&E customers have been left without power across the Central Valley as temperatures hit triple digits.

An outage map on PG&E’s website currently shows thousands of homes without power in Fresno County, including 3,201 in the city of Fresno. According to the map, the outage may have been caused by the weather.

In Tulare County, over 5,300 homes are reportedly without power.

PG&E has not said when it expects to get the power turned back on for all homes.

