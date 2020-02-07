Over 1,000 prom dresses will be given away in Lindsay this month.

LINDSAY, California (KSEE/KGPE) – More than 1,000 prom dresses will be given away in Tulare County later this month to ensure everyone who wants to go to the end-of-year high school celebration has a dress for the occasion.

The annual giveaway is organized by Sacramento based Vida de Oro Foundation. The non-profit will be bringing the event to Lindsay in just over two weeks. The dresses were donated by Lulus.com.

“We know the struggles that many parents currently face in making ends meet,” said President and CEO of the Vida de Oro Foundation Mina Perez. “As a result, some students don’t get a chance to attend their prom, which can affect them the rest of their lives.”

The Feb. 22 event will be inside John J. Cairns Continuation School at 290 Harvard Avenue. It starts at 10 a.m. and continues until 4 p.m.; all high school students attending need to be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

For more information about the prom dress giveaway email vida@vidadeoro.com.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.