Over 1,000 pounds of illegal fireworks confiscated by authorities in Porterville

PORTERVILLE, California. (KSEE/KGPE) – Authorities have taken over 1,000 pounds of illegal pounds off the streets over the last month in Porterville.

The Porterville Police Department has been working with code enforcement officers and firefighters to track down those who are selling or setting off illegal fireworks in the city.

Throughout the month, over 500 boxes that contained almost 16,000 individual illegal fireworks have been seized. The weight of all of the fireworks combined came out to just over 1,200 pounds.

The crackdown has resulted in 6 felony and 3 misdemeanor arrests related to the sales of illegal fireworks.

In addition to potential criminal charges, those who are caught using or selling illegal fireworks will face a fine ranging between $2,500 to $10,000.

Homeowners can also be cited if illegal fireworks are detonated on their property.

Police say the operation is still ongoing and will continue through the Fourth of July.