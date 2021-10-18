Over 1,000 PG&E customers left without power after car crashes into pole in Dinuba

DINUBA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A car crash has left over 1,000 people without power in Dinuba on Monday night, according to PG&E.

A company spokesperson says just over 1,000 customers are currently without power after a car crashed into a pole and damaged it.

PG&E says crews are currently working on repairs and expect to have power restored by 9:30 p.m.

You can see the areas affected by the power outage on a map on PG&E’s website.

No other details were provided about the car crash that knocked out the power.

