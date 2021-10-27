Over 100 suspects arrested in Tulare County domestic violence operation, deputies say

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Deputies have arrested over 100 suspects during a domestic violence operation the Sheriff’s Office conducted during the month of October, according to Tulare County Sheriff’s Office authorities.

Officials say deputies partnered with local law enforcement agencies throughout Tulare County to serve arrest warrants on people wanted in connection to domestic violence offenses.

A total of seven different agencies participated in the county’s operation including the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office, the Visalia Police Department, the Exeter Police Department, the Porterville Police Department and Tulare County Probation.

According to officials, this operation is part of the 18th annual National Family Violence Apprehension Detail. Deputies say this detail happens every year during the month of October for Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

On Wednesday morning, authorities say more than 45 deputies and officers began to try and serve over 288 warrants regarding domestic violence suspects.

Tulare County Sheriff’s Office authorities say a total of 109 suspects were taken into custody without incident throughout the month as the operation was performed.

Officials say they will not be releasing the names of those arrested to protect the identity of the victims affected and that the remaining warrants will be served by local law enforcement agencies.