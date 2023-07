Over 100 dogs vaccinated for free in Madera Co.

MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Madera County Animal Services held a vaccination clinic Wednesday for free DHPP vaccines.

Officials say the vaccine is extremely important for dogs to fight against deadly diseases such as Parvo and Distemper.

Courtesy: Madera Co. Animal Services

Madera County Animal Services says over 100 dogs received their vaccine at the drive-up clinic.

Vets recommend adult dogs receive an additional booster shot and two boosters for puppies for the best protection.