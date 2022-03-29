FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Authorities have been continuing to crack down on illegal street racing in Fresno.

Officials say street racing is not just dangerous to drivers but to pedestrians and even businesses nearby.

Just this weekend, traffic stops resulted in 107 street racing-related citations, 21 tows or impounded cars, and even three DUIs.

Officers say even a mother was pulled over while participating with her two young children in the car. She was cited for child endangerment.

Councilman Luis Chavez of District 5, where most of the racing is happening, says there have been some close calls.

“People that have been walking to the supermarket to buy groceries or milk or something and have almost gotten hit by individuals that are racing up and down the street,” explained Chavez.

Chavez says a long-term plan they’re looking into is adding a race track in Fresno to provide a safe venue where people can go and race their cars.

“We see other jurisdictions that have had that. For example, Bakersfield has a raceway and you see that place full to its capacity Fridays and Saturdays,” said Chavez.

Chavez says he hopes citations can deter the racers, otherwise, it could cost them much more.

“You could sadly end up taking somebody’s life and we know that’s something that carries much more severe penalties,” Chavez explained.

Police say if you do see people street racing or know of a location where it’s set to happen, you can call the tip line 559-621-RACE and they’ll send an officer out.