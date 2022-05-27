CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A student-athlete at Buchanan High School in Clovis was recently diagnosed with ALL T-Cell Leukemia.

The family of Rocky Reyes, a senior at the high school, wrote in a post that he was having severe abdominal pain on May 20, which also happened to be his 18th birthday.

“Finding out about Rocky’s disease was … it was really hard on us and our family as a whole,” said Summer Reyes, Rocky’s older sister. “It wasn’t just an individual thing it was a thing that was really devastating to hear but it also brought us all closer.”

A student at Buchanan who heard about Rocky’s diagnosis said she wanted to find a way to help.

“I was actually at home when my mom had told me she had heard from a friend because I actually went through something a little bit similar,” said Bailey Bracha.

Bracha said she had been diagnosed with something similar so she wanted to do all she could to help.

“I thought, I’ll make something real quick so I just made something real quick and we just put it on Instagram and slowly people started reposting it and it just blew up super fast.”

A blood drive was held for Rocky Thursday and the support was overwhelming.

“Rocky is a family friend and I’ve known him for a long time, so the parents have been doing a good job of posting on social media,” said Jake Boust. “Everyone’s out here donating blood platelets and doing whatever they can to help.”

Rocky will undergo chemo treatment for two years. He is currently in the ICU at Valley Children’s Hospital.