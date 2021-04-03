Outdoor art market created to help local artists sell their work

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Local artists had the opportunity to show off their work in Fresno on Saturday at the outdoor art market on Fulton Street.

Since many studios have been closed during the pandemic, artists have been forced to sell their pieces online and for many, it has affected their income.

“We haven’t been able to open to the public for the past year-and-a-half now, and it’s been really discouraging for artists because my studio has now turned into like a storage space. So this is literally the first time I’ve been able to show since a year-and-a-half ago,” said Artist Angel Lesnikowski.

He says it’s nice being able to paint live in front of people again and interact with the community.