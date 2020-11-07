Outages leave approximately 3,900+ customers without power in Clovis, Fresno

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Outages across Clovis and Fresno on Saturday have left approximately 3,910 customers without power, according to Pacific Gas & Electric.

The outages began around 10 a.m. and the utility estimates electricity is expected to be restored by about 1 p.m.

Areas impacted in Clovis include neighborhoods near Ashlan and Clovis avenues, near Shaw and Clovis avenues, and Clovis Avenue and 5th Street, PG&E reported. The area impacted in Fresno includes the area near Olive Avenue and Abby Street and near McKinley Avenue and First Street.

