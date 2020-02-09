Outages leave over 4k customers without power in Bass Lake and North Fork areas

MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Around 4,148 customers are without power Sunday in the Bass Lake and North Fork areas, according to the Pacific Gas & Electric Co.

The outages were reported between 7 and 8 a.m., PG&E said. Crews estimate power restoration sometime between noon and 1 p.m.

The cause of the outages was reported to be unknown at the time, but a Mono wind event was forecast to occur in the area Sunday morning.

Meteorologist Justin Sachers said wind gusts could have reached past 50 miles per hour during the morning Sunday in areas that included Yosemite, Oakhurst, Huntington Lake, Auberry, North Fork and Hume Lake.

Known as Santa Ana winds in other parts of the West, Mono winds describe air that warms and dries as it descends in elevation. The strongest tend to occur with areas of high and low pressure are situated such that air rotating counterclockwise around the low and air rotating clockwise around the high combine into strong offshore flow.

The change in pressure as air descends can easily warm air tens of degrees. It’s why Mono winds and Santa Ana winds present particular danger during fire season.

