PRATHER, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A total of 1,637 customers are without power Sunday morning in the area surrounding Prather in the Fresno County foothills, according to the Pacific Gas and Electric Co.

The outage was reported around 10 a.m. and power is estimated to be restored around 4:45 p.m.

No other information was immediately available.

