Outage leaves over 14k customers without power in Merced: PG&E

MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A power outage in Merced left 14,589 customers in the dark Friday morning, according to the Pacific Gas & Electric Co.

The utility company said it experienced a substation-level outage in the area at 7:39 a.m.

Spokesman Denny Boyles said they have crews in the area investigating the cause of the outage and are working to restore power for customers safely and as quickly as possible.

PG&E said that two separate collisions involving vehicles crashing into utility poles in the area, one of which is being investigated as the cause of this outage.

Boyles said the second wreck was on a distribution pole and is not related to the incident.

PG&E does not have an estimated time for restoration.

