FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — An outage near Clovis on Sunday afternoon left around 1,000 Pacific Gas and Electric customers without power.

The outage was originally reported to have affected 1,199 customers around 1:40 p.m. in an area east of De Wolf Avenue, south of Herndon Avenue, west of McCall Avenue and north of Shaw Avenue.

PG&E reported that the outage now affects only 103 customers. Power is estimated to be fully restored by 4:30 p.m.