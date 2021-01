FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A power outage in northwest Fresno on Wednesday left 2,757 customers without electricity, according to Pacific Gas & Electric.

The outage was reported at 12:12 p.m. affecting an area stretching from Figarden Drive and Bullard Avenue to Grantland and Bullard avenues.

PG&E reported that the outage was caused by a car crashing into a power pole.