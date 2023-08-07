ATWATER, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Police assisted an elderly man that was stranded because his electric wheelchair’s battery ran out, says the Atwater Police Department Monday.

According to the Atwater Police Department, around 2:00 p.m., they received a call about a stranded elderly man in an electric wheelchair in front of the Auto Zone Parts store in the 400 block of Bellevue. Upon arrival, it was determined that the chair’s battery needed a charge.

Recently, police say the Department took possession of two Ford F-150 Lightning battery electric pickup trucks that were produced with the assistance of a grant given to the City by the San Joaquin Valley Air Pollution Control District. These vehicles are equipped with the ability to transfer power from the vehicle’s battery drive chain to other battery-operated or electric vehicles.

To transfer power from the vehicle’s battery drive, police say it uses a feature called pro power onboard. This capability was used to assist the stranded person by charging the electric wheelchair enough to make it operational once he was delivered to his residence.

“With temperatures today over 100 degrees it was important to get this wheelchair operational and get the stranded person out of the heat. These new vehicles have provided the department with a host of new capabilities that have yet to be fully explored. These trucks are the first in what the department hopes is a transformation of our fleet to alternative fuel vehicles that lower emissions, fuel, and maintenance costs,” said Chief Salvador.