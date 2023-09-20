FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) – Runners will take over Woodward Park as the Out of Darkness Community Walk comes to Fresno this weekend.

Organizers of the Out Of Darkness Community Walk say it is a journey of remembrance, hope, and support. It unites communities and provides an opportunity to acknowledge the ways in which suicide and mental health conditions affect lives and the lives of those we love and care about.

The American Foundation for Suicide is a partner with the Out of The Darkness Walks as they say the partnership’s goal is to create a culture that’s smart about mental health and a platform to raise awareness about mental health and suicide prevention.

This event is a walk/run that is based on fundraising for the organization. Those who are participating in this event can walk/run individually, join a team, or create a team.

If a participant chooses to not walk/run in this event, volunteers are highly encouraged to help assist with the event. Click here to email the organizers and volunteer. For those who are not able to make the event, but would like to help donate towards the cause, sponsors are welcome to help by reaching out to the Walk Chair Andrea Morales.

This event will be on September 23, at 9:00 a.m. at Woodward Park. Registration can be found through the Out of the Darkness Community Walk page.