Out of service railroad crossing arms affect traffic in Merced

MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A series of BNSF Railway crossing arms that run along 24th Street in Merced are down and out of service Thursday morning, according to city officials.

The affected railroad crossings include:

Bear Creek Drive

U Street

R Street

M Street

Canal Street

K Street is closed for maintenance at this time

Merced officials said they are investigating the remaining crossing locations at this time.

The public is asked to use G Street, Highway 59, or the Bradley overpass until further notice. Delays are expected.

Officials do not have a time frame for when the crossings will reopen.