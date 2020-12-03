Out of service railroad crossing arms affect traffic in Merced

MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A series of BNSF Railway crossing arms that run along 24th Street in Merced are down and out of service Thursday morning, according to city officials.
The affected railroad crossings include:
- Bear Creek Drive
- U Street
- R Street
- M Street
- Canal Street
- K Street is closed for maintenance at this time
Merced officials said they are investigating the remaining crossing locations at this time.
The public is asked to use G Street, Highway 59, or the Bradley overpass until further notice. Delays are expected.
Officials do not have a time frame for when the crossings will reopen.
