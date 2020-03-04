Our Lady of Victory School in Fresno is closing after 67 years

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Catholic Diocese responds to immigration restraints_10278824

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) — Fresno’s Our Lady of Victory School will close at the end of the current school year, according to the Diocese of Fresno’s Office of Catholic Education.

It marks the end of 67 years of education at the central Fresno site.

Tuesday’s announcement cites “rising costs of operating a Catholic school along with declining enrollment,” leaving no other choice but to close down the school. Students will be able to complete the school year.

The Diocese of Fresno says the logistics of closing the school will be managed by the Office of Catholic Education.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Don’t Miss

Best of the Valley
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know