Our Lady of Victory School in Fresno is closing after 67 years

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) — Fresno’s Our Lady of Victory School will close at the end of the current school year, according to the Diocese of Fresno’s Office of Catholic Education.

It marks the end of 67 years of education at the central Fresno site.

Tuesday’s announcement cites “rising costs of operating a Catholic school along with declining enrollment,” leaving no other choice but to close down the school. Students will be able to complete the school year.

The Diocese of Fresno says the logistics of closing the school will be managed by the Office of Catholic Education.

