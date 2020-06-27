Our Lady of Victory holds ‘everything must go’ closing down sale

Breaking News
FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – An “everything must go” sale will take place at Our Lady of Victory Catholic School this weekend, as the facility starts to clear out its inventory following its decision to close.

The Diocese of Fresno’s Office of Catholic Education announced in March that it will close at the end of the current school year due to “rising costs of operating a Catholic school along with declining enrollment.”

The sale of school goods includes desks, shelving units, music stands, and hurdles, among other assorted educational items.

The sale takes place Saturday at Our Lady of Victory School at 1626 W Princeton Avenue, between 8 a.m. and 11 a.m. on a first come, first served basis.

