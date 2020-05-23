Our Lady of Victory Catholic School closing after nearly 70 years of serving the diocese of Fresno

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) — Our Lady of Victory Catholic School closed it’s doors for the final time Friday.

The COVID-19 pandemic may have stopped graduation but it didn’t put a dent in the spirit of bittersweet joy that made the day a special one.

“Because of COVID-19 ,we had none of our typical end of the year celebrations, on top of which we didn’t get alumni. And students didn’t get a proper goodbye to this wonderful institution,” Our Lady of Victory Principal Deborah Nettell said.

Principal Nettle moved by the closure, but grateful for the amazing decades since the school first opened back in 1951

