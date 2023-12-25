FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Church bells around the Central Valley are ringing as hundreds head in to celebrate Christmas.

The pews were packed at Holy Spirit Catholic Church in North East Fresno as many families filed in to celebrate the birth of Jesus at the vigil mass on Sunday.

“It’s really special every year our family gets bigger and bigger and getting to share it with more people is more special,” said church-goer Tess Monpere.

Chandler Marquez with the Diocese of Fresno says on Monday the diocese’s 87 churches, which span from the Grapevine to Livingston, will be full of congregates.

“Its a really busy weekend for the Catholic Church and our priest and volunteers and we hope the faithful are patient and give themselves plenty of time when they come out,” said Marquez.

With the church and secondary hall at Holy Spirit packed, some even brought chairs of their own.

While many will be heading to Catholic mass on Monday, other christian denominational churches have elected not to hold a service on on Christmas day because it falls on a Monday – but some do offer recorded services and gatherings online for their congregation at home.